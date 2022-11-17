FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The grand opening celebration for the 4th annual Art of Hope took place Thursday evening to support mental health through art.

The event, presented by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI), provided a collage of over 50 works from 30 artists that offered many different interpretations of mental health.

A main part of MHANI’s mission is to support a society where stories of mental health struggles can be shared without fear.

The exhibit will be open to the public five more times on the following dates:

Nov. 19 from 1-6 p.m.

Dec. 1 from 1-6 p.m.

Dec. 8 from 1-6 p.m.

Dec. 15 from 1-6 p.m.

Dec. 17 from 1-6 p.m.

Art of Hope is located at Wunderkammer Company at 3402 Fairfield Ave. near Packard Park.

The latest updates on Art of Hope can be found on MHANI’s website.