$4M grant awarded to Park Center will help create northeast Indiana’s first 24/7 crisis center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Park Center has been awarded a nearly $4 million federal grant to expand access to behavioral health services in northeast Indiana, Parkview Health announced Tuesday.

The $3,974,067 grant, which was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), enables Park Center to operate as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic and offer additional services, including a 24/7 crisis center and mobile intervention team.

The state of Indiana has a low rate of mental health providers, ranking 43 out of 50 states, with 172.5 providers for every 100,000 population, Parkview Health said. As a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, Park Center, which joined Parkview Health in 2018, will provide a more comprehensive range of mental health and substance use disorder services to help fill this gap in access to care.

As part of the grant program, Parkview Health said later this year Park Center will expand its Carew Street operating hours to become a 24/7 crisis center. Currently, there are no 24-hour crisis centers in northeast Indiana, and patients typically go to the closest hospital emergency department, where they may not have immediate access to the mental health care and support they need.

Additionally, the grant will enable the creation of a mobile intervention team, which will consist of mental health professionals who can assist first responders with mental health calls and provide on-site assessments. The team will also provide tele-assessments for patients in Parkview hospital emergency departments throughout northeast Indiana, the press release said. These changes will help directly connect patients with appropriate resources, ultimately reducing emergency room utilization, saving first responders’ time and resources, and improving patients’ experiences and outcomes.

The $4 million grant is the largest grant ever awarded to Parkview Health.

“This award will be transformational to Park Center,” said Charles Clark, president, Parkview Behavioral Health Institute. “The grant will allow us to deliver more services in the community, treating patients in a setting that is more supportive and conducive to their needs. By connecting with people in the field or in the crisis center, mental health professionals can provide support faster and more effectively. This is a demonstration of Park Center and Parkview’s commitment to improving and expanding mental health services across the region.”

SAMHSA is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. The purpose of the grant program is to increase access to and improve the quality of community mental health and substance use disorder treatment services through the expansion of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.