FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is getting another record investment, this time for the city’s neighborhoods.

The $48.3 million investment, announced Wednesday by Mayor Tom Henry and the city’s Public Works Division, will focus on improving aspects of area neighborhoods this year. The investment comes after a first announcement Monday detailing funds for water, sewer and storm water projects.

Of the total funds, $39.2 million will go toward improving streets and bridges, $6.4 million to sidewalks and alleys, and $2.7 million to trails.

One focus of the investment will be the Fairfield-Terrace-Belmont Neighborhood Concrete Street Repair Project, which is set to be finished this year. Residents will see repairs to streets and sidewalks on Webster Street from Paulding Road to Lenox Avenue, and Harrison Street from Fairfax Avenue to Pettit Avenue.

The city shared more neighborhood improvements funded by this investment:

$300K – sidewalk repairs (50% cost share)

$1.3M – miscellaneous concrete repairs, including in-house work

$200K – curb repairs

$400K – trip hazard elimination & levelling$500K – ADA curb ramp packages

$150K – guardrail and attenuator repairs

1 major arterial widening project

2 arterial rehab projects

7 neighborhood street rehab projects

28 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (includes several multi-lane arterials)

9 miles of asphalt in-house resurfacing

3 bridge rehab/replacement projects

4 brick alley/street repair projects

21 concrete alley replacements

2 new sidewalk construction projects

3 new trail projects

13 traffic projects

7 miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions

26 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage

Projects carried forward from 2022:

Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge (upgrade and renaming)

1 sidewalk project

3 trail projects

1 neighborhood rehab/reconstruction project

“Fort Wayne’s commitment to neighborhood improvements through our Public Works Division is evident with the record-breaking plans we have developed for 2023,” said Mayor Henry. “Neighborhoods continue to be the backbone of Fort Wayne. We’re fortunate to have strong and vibrant neighborhoods that are growing and thriving. One way to help ensure ongoing progress is by constantly addressing infrastructure needs.”