47th annual Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE – Back for its 47th year, the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show opens on February 27th. The show will again be at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The event features over 650 exhibitors. You’ll see the latest in contemporary home and garden products and services.

Show organizers say they’re teaming up with Habitat for Humanity this year.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the Home and Garden Show. Be sure to look out for your favorite WANE 15 team members. We’ll have a booth set up at the show.

To learn more about the show, click here.