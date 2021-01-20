IU Health ‘campus’ site being prepped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The future Indiana University Health campus off Interstate 69 is showing signs of life.

“We are in the initial processes of prepping the site,” wrote IU Health Fort Wayne President Brian Bauer in a series of text messages with WANE 15. “We removed some existing structures and are working with architects and engineers to lay out a campus that will be convenient and accessible for our patients.”

The 135 acres is near the northwest corner of the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and I69 at the Airport Expressway exit.

Bauer confirmed the land would include a hospital which will be right-sized for the future.

“Hospital/acute care for sure,” he wrote. “That’s what we are doing now. Laying out the campus. The future of medicine isn’t necessarily gigantic hospitals. We are taking a forward-looking approach to create a campus to serve all levels of care.”

No timeline was announced but Bauer expects the next phase to happen quickly. “Soon. Our growth is exceeding all expectations.”

IU Health is also expected to provide medical services in Southgate Plaza in the first quarter of 2021.