46 North Manchester retirement community employees test positive for COVID-19

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind (WANE) – Forty-six employees at a North Manchester retirement community tested positive for COVID-19. On April 21st, Peabody Retirement Community began voluntarily testing its over 350 employees.

The facility says it began the proactive testing to see if someone might be positive, but asymptomatic. It was all done to protect the entire retirement community.

The 46 employees that tested positive have self-isolated at home, and were asymptomatic when tested.

Executive director of Peabody Retirement Community Rod Craft says the employees have been provided proper PPE, according to CDC guidelines. The employees are screened daily which includes answering a questionnaire, receiving temperature checks and pulse oximeter readings.

Craft says the employee who did test positive worked in varying positions in the community. However, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the time this was published.

Peabody will begin voluntarily testing residents this week.

“This will enable us to identify any positive resident cases before the individual shows signs or symptoms which will help us implement any additional precautions to stop the spread of the virus. We have communicated with residents about this process and will share the results of those tests once that information becomes available,” said Craft in a statement to WANE 15.

Craft says his staff is working alongside its parent company, LCS, the Wabash County Department of Health, the state department of health, and other health officials.

“We know that COVID-19 can be difficult to contain and [is] highly contagious. In addition, the testing process is new to all of us. We anticipate we will have more positive test results as we continue our proactive testing efforts with residents. However, we remain firm in our belief that this information is one piece of the puzzle that helps us as we make decisions to protect the health and safety of our community moving forward,” ended Craft, in his statement.