45 pets find homes after Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control stays open late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) kept its doors open a little longer Friday to help find homes for many of the animals staying there.

Instead of closing at 5:30 p.m. like normal, the shelter stayed open until 8 p.m. to make it more convent for families to adopt a pet.

FWACC said kittens that arrive everyday at the shelter in addition to the 200-250 cats in foster care waiting to get into the adoption program. So, adoption fees were waived for kittens and cats after a busy summer season.

“As an open access shelter we cannot turn away an animal for any reason. So we have to take all of those in, even if we don’t have space. So how we make space is we have these adoption events. We clear up space up here and that opens up valuable kennel space, so everyone in the back waiting can come up and we just have a little bit of breathing room for all of the animals here,” said Holly Pasquinelli, community relations and education specialist at FWACC.

FWACC told WANE 15 that 35 cats and 10 dogs were adopted through the program.

Anyone interested in finding their new best friend can visit FWACC’s website to see who is looking for their forever home.