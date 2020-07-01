$445,000 worth of grants given to Fort Wayne nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Wednesday that the city will be investing almost $445,000 into 17 area nonprofit programs.

The money comes from federal Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG). The funds will help low and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development.

The 2020 total is more than the usual yearly grant allocations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development waived restrictions on how much funding cna be invested in non-profit agencies.

“During this troubling time, I am grateful that we are able to provide such substantial support for our non-profit partners,” said Mayor Henry. “These dollars will help our most vulnerable residents during a time of crisis and provide valuable services to improve their quality of life.”

Mayor Henry made the announcement at Brookmill Court, a Fort Wayne Housing Authority property, located on Millbrook Drive. The site will host a new Boys & Girls Club site, which will receive a public service grant from the city.

“We are excited to expand our services and work with more youth in our community,” said Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. “The partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority and the City of Fort Wayne will allow more young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority director and CEO, George Guy expressed his excitement about expanding the company’s relationship with the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

“I want to thank Mayor Henry for providing resources that will expand our efforts of providing quality programming and resources to our families. With the leadership of Joe Jordan at Boys and Girls Clubs coupled with the accessibility created by having a location housed in one of our developments, I am confident that this investment in our families will benefit not only them, but the entire Fort Wayne community for generations to come,” Guy added.

Grants are awarded from a competitive application process. A volunteer committee scores the applications and makes recommendations on funding. Criteria is based on goals for the use of the federal fund with input from local residents.

Here is a list of where the funds will be going: