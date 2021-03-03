$440k awarded to 43 safety-net dental clinics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Delta Dental Foundation has awarded $440 thousand to 43 safety-net dental clinics in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan for the COVID-19 Dental Equipment Fund.

“The extraordinary number of applications we received highlights the crisis so many safety-net dental clinics are facing,” said Holli Seabury, executive director of the DDF. “Many of these organizations have been operating at reduced capacity, and we’re grateful the DDF’s resources can help improve access to care.”

Many of these organizations have been operating at reduced capacity. The fund will help the safety-net dental clinics improve access to care for more patients.

“The COVID-19 Dental Equipment grant will enable us to provide risk-reduced dental care for a community that includes a preponderance of Hispanic, immigrant, uninsurable and economically challenged people,” said Dr. James Nelson Gingerich, guardian of vision, Maple City Health Care Center in Goshen, Indiana.

The grant will also allow many clinics to keep there doors open during the pandemic.