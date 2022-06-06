FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s 43rd annual Senior Games open with a kickoff event Monday morning.

Events will run for approximately five weeks, through July 7th. They include golf, shuffleboard, corn hole, pickleball, archery, horseshoes, kayaking, checkers, softball and more. Games are open to all men and women age 50 and older. Entry fees are $2 per event.

A kickoff event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Wayne Community Center, 233 West Main Street. There will also be a health fair from 8:30 to 11:30. Local health and wellness vendors will offer information, games and giveaways. A continental breakfast will be served at 9 a.m.

The games provide benefits such as development of physical and mental strength, balance, lower blood pressure, increased self-confidence, increased mobility and an extension of life expectancy.

The full schedule of events and entry forms are available here and also at the Fort Wayne Community Center.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Senior Games.