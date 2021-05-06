403 students prepare to graduate from Taylor University

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) – On May 15, 403 students are set to graduate during Taylor University’s 2021 Commencement exercises in the Kesler Student Activities Center (KSAC) Fieldhouse.

The 10 a.m. event marks its return to the KSAC Fieldhouse following 2020’s delayed Commencement exercises. Commencement was rescheduled and held outdoors near the Rice Bell Tower in August.

“Commencement is a day of celebration and the crowning achievement for our graduating students,” said Dr. Michael Hammond ’92, Taylor’s Provost and Executive Vice President. “We consider Commencement as one of Taylor’s ‘high holidays,’ meaning that it is a high-profile day marked with importance and spiritual significance for our community. As COVID infection rates continue to fall and we see businesses and public spaces reopen, we are confident that Taylor University will be able to host this event in a way that honors God and places a memorable capstone on the stellar educations our students have received.”

Taylor University’s graduating class of 2021 represents 32 states throughout the United States and 14 different countries. Projected statistics for the Class of 2021 include:

232 women and 171 men

16 Master of Arts degrees

177 Bachelor of Arts degrees

206 Bachelor of Science degrees

Two Associate of Arts degrees

Three completing the requirements for two Bachelor degrees

41 Bachelor degree recipients are completing the requirements for at least two majors

The university said 266 Baccalaureate degree recipients have earned honors:

88 summa cum laude

101 magna cum laude

77 cum laude honors

15 undergraduates are on track to graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade point average

The featured Commencement speaker will be Dr. Walter Kim, the President of the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE). He holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, an M.Div. from Regent College, and a B.A. from Northwestern University. Kim has taught classes at Boston College and at Harvard University, and contributed to the Encyclopedia of Hebrew Language and Linguistics, Archaeological Study Bible, and The Soul of Medicine. He is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church in America and a licensed minister in the Conservative Congregational Christian Conference.