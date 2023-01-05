FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana.

The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday were: 25-29-33-41-44 with the Mega Ball of 18.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Jan. 6, is an estimated $940 million, the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.