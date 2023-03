FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Every year, Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly recognizes the “very best in business” by honoring professionals and individuals in northeast Indiana.

On Thursday, the organization continued that tradition at Ceruti’s Events and Catering at the 2023 “Forty under 40” event.

Judges granted awards and also determined winners who were honored individually during the ceremony.

The full list of winners, as well as past winner and 2024 nominees, can be found online.