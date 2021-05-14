4-year-old Amish girl dies after being hit by vehicle while walking to wedding reception

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 4-year-old Amish girl died Friday after she was hit by a vehicle while walking to a wedding reception.

Shortly after noon, troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County EMS and Berne Fire Department personnel, responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash on U.S. 27 in southern Adams County where a girl was unresponsive.

Responding officers report finding a girl being tended to by first responders at the intersection of U.S. 27 and C.R. 350 S, just north of Berne. Despite all lifesaving measures provided at the scene by EMS and fire personnel, the girl remained unresponsive and was immediately transported to an Adams County hospital in Decatur.

Officers report that the girl later succumbed to her injuries.

Master Trooper Kurt Jack’s preliminary investigation reports that the girl, identified as four-year-old Barbara JC Graber of Berne, and two other Amish children were running across U.S. 27 and crossed into the path of a southbound Buick passenger car. The Buick, driven by Wayne Foust, 82, of Berne, hit and critically injured Barbara. The other two children were not injured.

Further investigation reports that the children had been attending an Amish wedding ceremony at a home on the northeast corner of the intersection. At the time of the crash, they were walking to a home on the southwest corner of the intersection where the wedding reception was being held.

This crash investigation is ongoing. Officers report that Foust is fully cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues, however alcohol or other issues of impairment are not suspected as contributing factors.

Officers said there is no further information to release at this time.

The Adams County Coroner’s office has made notification to the Graber family.

Master Trooper Jack was assisted in this investigation by the troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County EMS, Berne Fire Department, and the Adams County Coroner.