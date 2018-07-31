4 raids turn up drugs, guns, cash; 7 arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seven people were arrested in a series of raids related to drug trafficking in Fort Wayne. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ebony Starks [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shanae Sanders [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kyan Horsley [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sherinna Haynes [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jermesha Davis [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gregory Huddleston [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Demonta Huddleston [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police arrested seven people last week in a series of raids related to a suspected drug trafficking organization in the city.

On Thursday, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department's Gang and Violent Crimes Unit stopped 26-year-old Demonta Huddleston for an active warrant for his arrest for a traffic violation. During the stop, police found Huddleston was in possession of a handgun, cocaine and heroin, according to a police report.

Huddleston was arrested on charges of Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Cocaine, all felonies. He was later additionally charged with three counts of Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, three counts of Level 4 felony dealing methamphetamine, and two counts of Level 4 dealing a narcotic drug, heroin.

The next day, Friday, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team, the Allen County Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division served search warrants at four properties around the city - an apartment at 2838 Northgate Blvd., 3120 Broadway, 4911 Lake Ave. and 1107 W. Washington Blvd. Police said multiple drug buys were conducted over a "period of time" that led up to the search warrants.

At the Northgate Boulevard apartment, police found three people inside along with a stolen handgun, .4 grams of heroin, and 15.8 grams of marijuana, as well as $2,000 cash and other drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Arrested at the Northgate Boulevard apartment were:

Ebony Starks, 21, for visiting a common nuisance.

Kyon Horlsley, 22, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, for visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.​​​​​​​

Shanae Sanders, 22, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, for visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Service Team also served a search warrant at 3120 Broadway, where authorities found 38-year-old Gregory Huddleston and a woman, along with 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and more than $12,000 cash inside, the report said. Huddleston was arrested on two counts of dealing methamphetamine and one count of dealing narcotic drug, heroin.

Police seized two vehicles in that raid, as well, the report said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team then raided a property at 4911 Lake Ave. Inside that home, authorities found 51-year-old Sherinna Haynes. A search of the home turned up one .22 caliber revolver, 90.6 grams of heroin, 28 grams of cocaine and $1,175 cash.

Haynes was arrested and charged with one count of dealing cocaine, one count of dealing narcotic drug, heroin, and maintaining a common nuisance, all felonies.

The Lake Avenue raid led police to a home at 1107 W. Washington Blvd., where authorities found 27-year-old Jermesha Davis. A search of the home recovered two stolen handguns, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 5.1 grams of cocaine and 8.01 grams of heroin, the report said.

Davis was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, heroin, dealing cocaine, and maintaining a common nuisance.

All told, in the four raids, police seized 99.01 grams of heroin, 7.2 grams of methamphetamine, 33.1 grams of cocaine, 15.8 grams of marijuana, four firearms, three vehicles and more than $15,000 cash.