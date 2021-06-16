4 people safely escape house after fire begins on second floor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four people safely escaped Wednesday evening after a fire broke out in the second story of a home.

At approximately 6:54 p.m., Fort Wayne Fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of Hoagland Avenue on reports of a fire.

Responding firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the second level of the home, the department said. The fire began in an upstairs bedroom and extended the attic.

The fire was under control in 28 minutes, crews report.

Firefighters said there were four adults inside the home at the time of the fire. They all self evacuated before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.