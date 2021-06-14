4 new eateries coming to Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Visitors to Fort Wayne’s Jefferson Pointe shopping center will soon have a host of new dining options.

At least four new eateries are planned to open at the southwest-side outdoor mall.

BurgerFi, which has a location off Coldwater Road on Fort Wayne’s north side, will open soon near Old Navy.

Yats, which serves Cajun New Orleans cuisine, is “coming soon” to Jefferson Pointe, according to the shopping center’s website. A location is not yet known.

TapFish House, a California based concept, will open in October, Jefferson Pointe officials confirmed to WANE 15. It’s also unclear where that restaurant will be.

Finally, Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill will open its 350-seat restaurant and bar a month earlier than initially planned, now in mid-August. It will be located in the building that has housed various restaurants near the movie theater.

A spokesperson for Jefferson Pointe said a new tenant announcement with more information would be shared soon.