FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas has climbed above $4 a gallon once again in Fort Wayne.

Stations around the city were advertising a gallon of regular unleaded gas for $4.09 on Tuesday.

Gas has been under $4 a gallon in Fort Wayne for much of the last two months after surging to a record high $5.25 in early summer.

Gas is advertised for $4.09 a gallon at a station in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Tuesday’s rise comes a day after the national average gas price rose for the first time in 14 weeks, up 3.2 cents to $3.67 a gallon.

In its weekly report, GasBuddy blamed the spike on refinery issues around the country leading to supply challenges.