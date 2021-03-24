4 falcon eggs spotted in nest on Indiana Michigan Power building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The peregrine falcons that call the top of Fort Wayne’s tallest building home are expecting.

Four eggs have been spotted in the nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power building. The eggs were first seen on the I&M FalconCam on March 14.

View FalconCam live stream

“We are excited to have eggs once again in the nesting box and look forward to naming and banding the chicks in a few months,” said Kim Sabrosky, director of External Affairs for Indiana Michigan Power.

The parents are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female), though that will be confirmed from the ID bands on their legs. Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 28 eggs since they moved into the nest in 2013.

Four peregrine falcon eggs are shown in the nest atop Indiana Michigan Power Center. (I&M FalconCam)

All told, more than 60 falcon chicks have hatched in the nesting box on top of building since 1996.

The falcon eggs are expected to hatch in about a month. The young birds will take their first flights at about six weeks of age.

I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each new falcon chick.