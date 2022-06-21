FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Greek Festival is set for a four-day weekend of quality food, entertainment and activities.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is holding the 42nd festival from Thursday to Sunday with a goal to share Hellenic culture with northeast Indiana, organizers said.

Favorites on the authentic Greek menu are back, including gyro, lamb, shish kabobs, spanakopita, flaming Greek cheese, spicy feta dip, and many more meals and pastries.

Entertainment each day includes live music and dance performances by Triada, Holy Trinity’s dance group. The festival’s plaka– shop- has vendors with jewelry, clothes, and all kinds of novelty goods.

It’s all happening at the Headwaters Park Pavilion. Admission is free daily between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and all day Sunday. There’s a $5 charge to anyone over the age of 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, organizers said.