FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The four young children killed in a fire in a mobile home near Dupont Road last week have been identified.

The fire happened Thursday at a mobile home along Grassy Lane in the Dupont Estates community.

Flames consumed the structure around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters had the blaze under control in 23 minutes, but four children were found dead inside the destroyed home.

They were four siblings:

Matthew Damron, 10

Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5

Jefferson Goff, 3

Rosalynn Goff, 2

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday the children died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns from the fire. The manners of their deaths, though, were “pending investigation,” the coroner’s office added.

Manner of death is the way a death is categorized. Classifications include natural, accident, suicide, homicide, undetermined, and pending.

Four adults were able to escape the fire, and were hospitalized. They were identified by authorities as:

Jessica Mann, 30, of Fort Wayne

Audrey Kistler, 24, of Fort Wayne

Samuel R. Barnett, 17, of Fort Wayne

Travis J. Garrison, 18, of Waterloo

The mobile home sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage, the report said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Fire Arson Specialized Team of Allen County, the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.