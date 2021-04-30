4 blocks of Winter St to be named after former city councilman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Winter Street is getting renamed after a former Fort Wayne City Councilman.

Four blocks between Lewis and Hayden Streets will be known as Victure Scruggs Memorial Parkway.

The new name honors the late Victure Scruggs who was the second African American to serve on Fort Wayne City Council from 1982 to 1984.

A short ceremony to unveil the new signs took place Friday afternoon.

“Victor Scrugs was a good friend of mine. And he did serve on the Fort Wayne City Council. As you can see he was a stalwart figure in the city of Fort Wayne for many years and many different capacities. So if anyone is deserving of this designation, it’s Victor Scruggs,” said Councilman Geoff Paddock.

Scruggs’ family also attended the dedication ceremony.