4 artists selected to create murals at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Four artists have been selected to create murals along a wall at the Jefferson Pointe shopping center.

Tammy Davis, Christopher Catalogna, John Klein and Nick Ferran have been awarded the opportunity to paint a mural on four arched mural sites at the southwest-side outdoor mall. Jefferson Pointe held a contest to find muralists, and the public voted on the winners.

Below are the designs of the eight finalists:

(Jefferson Pointe)

The artists will begin the mural installations the week of July 19. The creations will be unveiled to the public during a celebration on Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.