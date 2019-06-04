3Rivers Federal Credit Union warns of mortgage scam letter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3Rivers Credit Union is warning customers about a reported mortgage scam.

The company posted on their website Tuesday that some customers of the credit union have received letters in the mail urging them to call a phone number regarding their “Three Rivers Fcu” mortgage warranty. 3Rivers says they have reviewed these letters and confirmed that it is indeed a scam.

3Rivers released a copy of such letter saying it appears to be coming from a company called American Home Protect LLC.

In the letter, it asks recipients to call 1-877-906-9725 within ten days and says failure to do so could result in a potential lapse of coverage.

3Rivers says the scammers are obtaining customer’s contact information because some information about mortgages are public record. They say the account number does not match the customers’ and should alert them that it is a scam.

If someone does call the number, the credit union says it does connect customers to either a real person or automated message. 3Rivers warns not to provide any personal information because doing so could result in problems with privacy and finances.

Anyone who has received this letter is recommended to disregard it and dispose of it like junk mail.