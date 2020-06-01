3Rivers Federal Credit Union expands to Richmond, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – West End Bank customers are now officially members of 3Rivers Federal Credit Union following the completed acquisition of West End Bank S.B. effective Monday, June 1.

3Rivers announced in a press release that members of West End Bank can continue to do business at their previous locations: Richmond, Liberty and Hagerstown, Indiana with full access to the credit union’s array of products. Bank employees at the Richmond location will remain the same following this transition.

“We’re excited to announce that we have completed the transaction with West End Bank. It’s been a long journey since we first announced last August. We look forward to officially being a part of the Wayne and Union County communities and welcoming their customers and employees into our 3Rivers family,” said Don Cates, 3Rivers’ President and CEO. “We’re grateful and proud of the ongoing efforts and collaboration of both of our teams during this process, especially with the unanticipated challenges that COVID presented in the midst of the transaction. We’re confident that this transition is in the best interest of our new members, team members, and community. We now have the ability to expand access to our financial tools, resources, and branches throughout Indiana, all with a continued and deepened commitment of investing in the community and keeping it local.”

Prior to the purchase by 3Rivers Credit Union, West End Bank operated with four branches and served 24,000 customers. Their assets totaled approximately $291 million. Following this merger, 3Rivers has expanded to 20 branches with 440 team members, 109,000 members, and $1.6 billion in assets.