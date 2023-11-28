FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is giving back to Fort Wayne area nonprofits and organizations on Giving Tuesday.
The credit union’s foundation awarded more than $84,000 in grants to the following organizations:
- Communities in Schools of Wayne County
- Anthony Wayne Boy Scouts of America
- Dare to Dream Youth Ranch
- Gigi’s Playhouse of Fort Wayne
- Junior Achievement of Eastern Indiana
- #BadGirlsClubFW, Inc.
- Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne
- Thirteen Step House
- LEARN Resource Center
- Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana
- Camp Red Cedar
- Wellspring Interfaith Social Services
- Homebound Meals
- Apple Tree Center of Kendallville
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
- Hope Alive Inc.
- Lutheran Life Villages
- Fortify Life
- Noble Trails
- Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. of Muncie
- Early Childhood Alliance
- Lexi’s Voice
- Fort Wayne Rescue Mission
- Remembering Rowan Joy
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana
- NeighborLink Fort Wayne
To learn more about how you can participate in Giving Tuesday, click here.