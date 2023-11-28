FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is giving back to Fort Wayne area nonprofits and organizations on Giving Tuesday.

The credit union’s foundation awarded more than $84,000 in grants to the following organizations:

  • Communities in Schools of Wayne County
  • Anthony Wayne Boy Scouts of America
  • Dare to Dream Youth Ranch
  • Gigi’s Playhouse of Fort Wayne
  • Junior Achievement of Eastern Indiana
  • #BadGirlsClubFW, Inc.
  • Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne
  • Thirteen Step House
  • LEARN Resource Center
  • Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana
  • Camp Red Cedar
  • Wellspring Interfaith Social Services
  • Homebound Meals
  • Apple Tree Center of Kendallville
  • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
  • Hope Alive Inc.
  • Lutheran Life Villages
  • Fortify Life
  • Noble Trails
  • Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. of Muncie
  • Early Childhood Alliance
  • Lexi’s Voice
  • Fort Wayne Rescue Mission
  • Remembering Rowan Joy
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana
  • NeighborLink Fort Wayne

To learn more about how you can participate in Giving Tuesday, click here.