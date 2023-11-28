FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is giving back to Fort Wayne area nonprofits and organizations on Giving Tuesday.

The credit union’s foundation awarded more than $84,000 in grants to the following organizations:

Communities in Schools of Wayne County

Anthony Wayne Boy Scouts of America

Dare to Dream Youth Ranch

Gigi’s Playhouse of Fort Wayne

Junior Achievement of Eastern Indiana

#BadGirlsClubFW, Inc.

Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne

Thirteen Step House

LEARN Resource Center

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana

Camp Red Cedar

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services

Homebound Meals

Apple Tree Center of Kendallville

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Hope Alive Inc.

Lutheran Life Villages

Fortify Life

Noble Trails

Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. of Muncie

Early Childhood Alliance

Lexi’s Voice

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission

Remembering Rowan Joy

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana

NeighborLink Fort Wayne

To learn more about how you can participate in Giving Tuesday, click here.