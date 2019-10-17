3Rivers cuts ribbon for new branch and mortgage center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) 3Rivers Federal Credit Union opened their newest facility on Wednesday, September 25, however it held off on having a ribbon cutting until October 17.

The new, 16,448-square-foot building hosts both a full-service branch and a state-of-the-art mortgage center. The project broke ground last September.

The two-story facility resides at 9112 Stellhorn Crossing Parkway on Stellhorn Road. The Stellhorn Crossing branch replaces the existing, leased building located at 10470 Maysville Road in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center.

The investment in the new facility is approximately $5 million. 3Rivers engaged Bona Vita Architecture, who designed the facility, and Weigand Construction, who served as construction manager.

The building features a branch with an open concept and separate rooms for use by business and investment services. The branch also features a three-lane drive-thru and an in-wall ATM.

The accompanying mortgage center will house up to 50 employees, and feature an open office design with four conference rooms, private video conferencing spaces, and a community room to hold up to 70 guests. The space will be utilized for financial wellness seminars, training, and community meetings and events.

The separate mortgage center was needed to support 3Rivers rapidly growing mortgage business. Mortgage services is currently housed in the Corporate Northland Blvd. Campus off of Lima Road, but with growth the facility has exceeded its intended capacity. Additionally, the branch showcases all locally-created art throughout the building.