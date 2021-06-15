3rd Trot the Trails event to take place June 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne and Allen County announced that they are partnering for a third Trot the Trails horse trail ride on June 26.

The ride will take place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and will also include 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the scenic Maumee River, the city said.

The cost is $10 per rider. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and participants can begin the ride any time between 10 a.m. and noon and will need to finish by 3 p.m. This event will take place rain or shine.

Photo courtesy of Lynn Sroufe

Proceeds from Trot the Trails will assist Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to the “development and economic impact of a unique resource whereby the public can enjoy safe travel by horseback for recreation, connectivity and quality of life throughout northeast Indiana.”

“Allen County is home to one of the largest population of horses in Indiana. Trail riding is a very popular equestrian activity, but our community currently has no horse trails available,” said Lynn Sroufe, Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc. President. “Three Rivers Horse Trails is working with Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne to build the first equestrian park in northeast Indiana. This equine trail system will be designed to be accessible for all abilities, with a portion of the trail constructed for disabled riders.”

Parking is located at 820 N. Coliseum Blvd. at the 24/30 Surplus Store (formerly K-Mart). The city said other trail users are welcome to use the same Rivergreenway section during the Trot the Trails event but must yield to the horses.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from noon to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in

volunteering should contact Dawn Ritchie at dawn.ritchie@cityoffortwayne.org.

The city said horses can be viewed free of charge at Daryl B. Cobin Memorial Park/Carrington Field, 742 N. Coliseum Blvd., the North River Road Trailhead & Boat Ramp in the 7000 block of North River Road or at the American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Rd.

Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) and the City of Fort

Wayne said they are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails determine locations throughout Allen County for the establishment of equestrian trails. Until equestrian trails are officially established, horses are only allowed on existing multi-use trails during Trot the Trails events, due to a City ordinance.

This event is sponsored by Hanning & Bean Enterprises and 24/30 Surplus.

More information is available on the Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc. Facebook page.