3rd Trot the Trails canceled due to weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the weather, the Trot the Trails event hosted by the Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc. that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the City of Fort Wayne has announced.

The event would have been the third Trot the Trails horse trail ride along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and included 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway, the city said.

Organizers said they plan to have a Trot the Trails event this fall. The date will be announced at a later time.

Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) and the City of Fort

Wayne said they are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails determine locations throughout Allen County for the establishment of equestrian trails. Until equestrian trails are officially established, horses are only allowed on existing multi-use trails during Trot the Trails events, due to a City ordinance.