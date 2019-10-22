3rd grader’s bus 90 minutes late, mother upset with FWCS

A Fort Wayne mother is distressed after her 8-year-old daughter was left in the rain waiting for her bus. Fort Wayne Community Schools has a driver shortage, and is struggling to get to bus stops on time, including that of this third grader.

Aubrie Stuckey-McDowell’s bus typically picks her up from Towles Montessori Intermediate School after school and drops her off at Bloomingdale Elementary School at about 3:00 p.m. From there, an aftercare program picks her up. On Monday, she didn’t get to Bloomingdale until about 4:30 p.m. and by then, the aftercare bus was long gone.

“She was terrified,” said mother Brittney McDowell. “She was so shaken when I picked her up. She was just absolutely scared to death. My child was left to just fend on her own in the rain trying to make the best decision that she could with the situation given.”

McDowell said her daughter rang the buzzer at one of the school’s doors trying to get help and also knocked on a classroom window, but the staff wouldn’t let Aubrie in. So the third grader went to a stranger’s house across the street to call her mom.

“I was worried and just fearful for my child and other children,” McDowell said. “Just concerned that there is a breakdown in the transportation process and something needs to be done.”

FWCS spokewoman Krista Stockman said they’ve viewed Bloomingdale’s security camera footage from Monday afternoon and their understanding of the events differ from what McDowell has reported, but they would not go into details of how it differed.

Stockman also emphasized that they did let McDowell know the bus driver wouldn’t be on time.

“If a student needs to get into a building, we’re there as a resource,” she said. “So we’re there as a safe place for kids to go.”

McDowell said she was made aware of the late bus, but is still upset that Bloomingdale’s did not allow her daughter in the building.

“Fortunately, this story has a positive outcome,” she said. “Had the child entered a criminal or sex offender’s home, this story would likely have had a much darker ending.”

Machelle Cheathams, a cross guard that patrols around Bloomingdale and often looks after Aubrie also expressed how dangerous it was for the 8-year-old to be left to her own devices.

“I’m happy that she’s safe and sound and everybody’s good, but the lack of communication has to improve,” she said. “It’s a scary situation out here all over the community and all over the world. Traffic here is terrible. There’s a lot of strangers that walk around.”

Stockman said FWCS is taking responsibility, though, for Aubrey’s bus picking her up so late from Towles.

She explained that they only have 215 of the 250 drivers they need to be fully staffed, putting them 35 drivers down. On top of that, 15 drivers called off work on Monday so they were down 50 on that particular day.

FWCS is struggling to hire drivers with their commercial driver license (CDL) to fill their open positions. Stockman said the economy is doing so well that not as many people are applying for the driver positions.

“We’re looking for drivers,” Stockman explained. “We would love to hire more drivers, but they’re hard to come by. It’s pretty tough to find right now.”

Parents of FWCS students can go to the district’s website and view the Bus Status List to keep track of where there child’s bus is, but the bus shortage is effecting how frequently that’s updated.

“There is some fair criticism that again because we’re short-staffed, our school bus status page where we’re supposed to post if buses are late is not being kept as up-to-date, up-to-the-minute as we would like it to be.”

That’s because the staff that would usually update the bus status list have to help relieve the shortage by hopping on buses to pick up students.

“There’s no question that we’re having a tough time,” Stockman said. “This is probably about the worst that it’s been for us.”

Stockman said the appeal of bus driver jobs with FWCS is flexibility of schedule, full benefits and assistance with getting the training hours needed to attain a CDL.

Visit FWCS’ website to apply for jobs.