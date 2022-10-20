ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Benjamin MacDonald is running against incumbent Kristi Schlatter for a school board seat in the 3rd District of Northwest Allen County Schools.

Schlatter is a former teacher, and she has been on the board for six years. She’s also a mother.

MacDonald says his experience as a public servant gives him the experience to make changes in the district.

Schlatter cites her experience on the board and as a teacher. Both say they are doing it to change the district for the better.

“I sincerely have a passion for education. I believe in serving the needs of all of children. When I was in school, I had teachers who invested in me and inspired me and I thought I just dreamed of being able to that for other children as well,” Schlatter said.

“What I’ve learned over my career as a police officer is that if you just listen, hear people and let them talk to you and even if you disagree just say ‘hey I want to meet you half way how do we get there.’ When you’re listening and really just focused on what they have to say instead of just trying to push what you think is best. No matter what, is never the great way to go about things,” MacDonald said.

The election in Nov. 8.