3rd annual General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne Day ceremony held in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday marks the third annual General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne Day in the Summit City.

July 16, 1779 is the day General Wayne led an attack on a British camp at Stony Point, New York, that is believed to have saved the American fort at West Point from capture. At the time, George Washington was camped at the fort.

The event featured a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of General Wayne. The American Legion-Waynedale post also fired shots as part of a gun-salute.

“The wreath is symbolic of a ceremony that goes back to ancient times and that’s honoring fallen soldiers. And so many organizations over the years have placed wreaths to honor those who have fallen in this nation’s wars and in this nation’s battles. So that wreath day was significant of Anthony Wayne’s service to the united states and all that we hold dear,” said Jeff Jones, president of the Indiana Society of the American Revolution.