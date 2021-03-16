3Q 2020 data reveals NE Indiana manufacturing suffered larger loss than state, national averages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Manufacturing in northeast Indiana saw a substantial loss of jobs and wages in the late summer and early fall of 2020, according to a joint study from Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute and Northeast Indiana Works.

The study reviewed data on northeast Indiana unemployment, wages and total labor during the third quarter of 2020, July to September.

The table below demonstrates the loss of manufacturing jobs across northeast Indiana during this 3-month stretch. Job losses in manufacturing were as high as 6.9 percent across the nation, and 6.2 percent across all of Indiana during Q3.

Job loss between 2020 and 2019 % loss July 7,016 8.7% August 6,829 8.4% September 5,870 7.2% Manufacturing jobs lost between a 12-month period in 2020 and 2019. Source: Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute and Northeast Indiana Works

Wages also shrunk by more than a combined $38 million during the third quarter of 2020, according to Purdue Fort Wayne Community Institute Director Rachel Blakeman.

Manufacturing employees often benefit from higher wages compared to other industries. However, when economic growth stalls, workers are more prone to feeling the negative effects.

“[Manufacturing] pays a premium wage, but it is also very subject to fluctuations in the market,” Blakeman said. “When it’s good, it’s very good. When it’s bad, it can sting in a very difficult way.”

Blakeman believes a lack of consumer confidence during this period trickled down to the manufacturing industry.

“We didn’t really know where the economy was going at the time,” Blakeman said. “There was a question about whether – are we going to be under stay-at-home orders again come November, December? Or were we going to be in a post-COVID economy? Well neither of those things happened.”

Blakeman says it is too early to speculate on the industry’s outlook for this year, or in a post-pandemic economy. In the meantime, she suggests that current manufacturing workers seek certification programs so they can be flexible to any potential changes in the industry.