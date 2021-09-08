39th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tours set for this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This weekend homeowners in the West Central neighborhood are opening their doors for you to take a look. It’s all part of the 39th annual West Central Home & Garden Tour.

Last year’s home tour did not allow people to go into homes, but that element of the annual event is happening again.

Ticket holders will be able to tour 9 historic homes, gardens, and other buildings in the West Central Neighborhood. The homes are from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The event itself is to promote neighborhood revitalization and historic preservation.

An element of last year’s hybrid event is making a return. For free, you can download an app and take a virtual tour. The app guides you to each home on the tour and provides historic descriptions in an audio format.

If you’ve come out in the past, you can still expect something different this year.

“We’re continuing to get new homes on the tour that have never been on the tour in 39 years. And a lot of that is due to a lot of the downtown progress and growth as more and more homes are getting these $100,000-$200,000 facelifts, and you know, beautification. That just hasn’t been there. A lot of that’s centered near Electric Works and a lot of activity south of Jefferson. Just a lot of interest, and a lot of investment,” said Tyler Bowers, vice president of the West Central Neighborhood.

Tickets to be able to the homes costs $15 and you can buy them at the ticket booth at the Swinney Tennis Courts. Also, be sure to stop by the Arts fest happening alongside the tours.

The Home and Garden tours are both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5.

Click here for more information.