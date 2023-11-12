FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next Sunday, Stillwater Hospice is hosting its annual Holiday Memorial Service & Tree Lighting Ceremony. This is the 38th year for the event.

Stillwater Hospice’s Chief Development Officer Mary Shankster stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the video above.

The 38th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is on Sunday, November 19. It starts at 5 p.m. It’s all happening at Baker Street Station, which is located at 231 West Baker Street. You can click here to learn more.