FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 37th annual Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center opened to the public at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

The Festival of Gingerbread, which started in 1985, offers 135 gingerbread creations from local artists.

The artists range from preschoolers to professional artists.

The event will be held until Dec. 18 during the following hours:

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 5:00 p.m.

On weekends, the Festival of Gingerbread will offer a variety of additional activities where people can make their own arts and crafts.

Gingerbread Men cookies will also be sold at 75 cents per cookie.