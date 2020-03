FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – SCAN’s 35th annual Brown Bag Lunch is back again to raise funds to stop child abuse and neglect.

While your chance to order a meal online is over, SCAN still has some meals available. Volunteer drivers are also still needed. Click here for more information.

The SCAN Brown Bag Lunch brings more than 3,000 meals to over 200 businesses in just 3 hours on Wednesday, March 11th. The goal this year is to raise more that $35,000.

