35 years later, two marine corps vets strengthen their bond

They served together in the United States Marine Corps 35 years ago in Guam. Now they've rekindled their friendship after an unexpected reunion.

Todd Hatfield and Ron Beasley were platoon roommates in the 1980s. While Stationed in Guam, they guarded a weapons magazine and served as security to President Ronald Reagan when he visited.

When they returned home, one went to Ohio, the other to Fort Wayne, they lost touch. That was until both became residents at Shepherd's House in Fort Wayne. Todd thought he recognized Ron but could not figure out why. It wasn't until an incident with a rotten fruit that Todd made the realization.

"Another client here handed Ron an orange,” Todd said. "The orange was about half rotten. When he handed Ron the orange, this look that Ron gave him, it was like 'yeah right.' The moment he gave that look to him I knew it was Ron Beasley from Guam.”

When Todd and Ron were in Guam together, they had to speak in code to make sure the weapons they were guarding remained secure. That code became Todd's way of confirming who Ron is.

"You should have seen his face when I said something like 'Mike Victor Mike Pub,'" Todd said. "He turned around, and he was like 'who is this guy?'”

Todd and Ron said their reunion has proven to both that it's a small world. They said they pass each other at Shepherd's House and stop to reminisce about their time in Guam. Ultimately their reunion has been a relief as well.

"I guess one of the best things for me is to see this man (Todd) laugh again and knowing he's still around," Ron said. "Regardless of what he went through, he's still here."

Todd said he is at Shepherd's House to get help. He said he's made some "bad decisions" and that both Shepherd's House and Ron have been "a Godsend." Ron and Todd said once they leave Shepherd's House, they are excited for a “fresh start on life.” They said they do plan to stay in contact.