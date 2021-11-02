33 Garrett High School students complete heavy machinery certification

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A number of Garrett High School students now have an edge over their peers as they go into the workforce with a heavy machinery certification.

Almost every construction project in the world needs people who can operate heavy machinery. Thanks to a training partnership with Ivy Tech of Fort Wayne, 33 Garrett High School students can now operate one after the program.

“These students are building a skill. They’re learning how to participate in the industry. By doing that, it creates economic freedom for them, their families, our community. It’s that trickle down effect that’s just amazing,” said Chad Sutton, director of Career Development.

This certification is only offered in one other high school in the state.