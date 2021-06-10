30th annual YMCA Camp Potawotami golf tournament breaks record fundraising totals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 30th annual YMCA Camp Potawotami golf tournament broke an event record raising more than $37,000 to benefit YMCA Camp Potawotami, the official summer camp of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

The YMCA said the May 27 outing at Pine Valley featured Premiere Sponsors Lawrence Construction, Felger Hart, Source One Solutions and Indiana Signworks.

The proceeds from the event will go toward new amenities to keep camp challenging and fun, the YMCA said.

“Camp Potawotami fosters a sense of accomplishment and belonging while teaching positive character traits and values,” said Karen Kasprzak, executive director. “I am grateful to the sponsors and teams who participated. Now more than ever, children need to experience the outdoors and have opportunities to connect with other children.”

The camp is located in Lagrange County 40 miles north of Fort Wayne and sits along the shores of Blackman Lake on 210 acres of woodlands, meadows, wetlands and hiking trails. YMCA Camp Potawotami is accredited by the American Camp Association and licensed by the State of Indiana.