300 families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year with drive-thru giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 300 families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year thanks to the annual cause LeRoy Page started.

The 23rd annual event at the Fairfield Avenue location of the Boys & Girls Club has turned into a basket drive-thru giveaway because of the pandemic.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Mel Johnson, Meijer Food Stores and the Community Harvest Food Bank in collaboration with other volunteers and community donors will provide 300 free Thanksgiving meals to community families in need Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It marks the 23rd year of the LeRoy Page Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway which, prior to the pandemic, was provided as a fully prepared sit down dinner,” said Mel Johnson, who helped provide the turkeys and stepped into the role when Page passed away several years ago. “He asked me to keep it going.”

While Johnson provided the turkeys with help from Meijer Food Stores, the Community Harvest Food Bank provided all the side dishes, fixings and desserts.

“The club provides a spacious and safe drive-thru to help feed those most in need,” added Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. “Food insecurity remains a major issue in our community.”

Other supporters include the Indiana Black Expo, Ayres Communication, Grateful Ministries, Dr. Alan McGee and various community volunteers.