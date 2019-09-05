300 apartments proposed near St. Joe Center and Maplecrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 300 apartments have been proposed to rise near the intersection of St. Joe Center and Maplecrest Roads on the Summit City’s northeast side.

A primary development plan for ’41 North Apartments’ has been filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission by Real America Development, LLC.

The first phase of development of land between Kroger and the YMCA would include the construction of 136 of the apartments.

72 acres of open fields were approved for development back in 2017, with three phases planned. According to the updated primary development plan, the first phase apartments would take up 23 of those acres. The work would also include the building of detached parking structures and a new drive and parking layout.

Future phases include the construction of 60 apartments in one building with the addition of six buildings containing a total 108 units.

The plan shows traffic would enter and exit the complex to St. Joe Center Road on YMCA Park Drive through the existing intersection between 3 Rivers Credit Union and Parkview Physicians Group office.

The plan has been put on the agenda for the September Plan Commission Public Hearing. It is set to happen at Citizens Square on Monday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m.