30 units planned in 15 duplexes near GM plant

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – 15 two and three-bedroom duplexes have been proposed for a field near General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly.

According to paperwork filed with the Department of Planning Services, Lower Huntington Place would include 30 total homes, just north of the GM plant.

If approved, a new street, Humbert Road, would connect Lower Huntington Road and Winters Road. The duplexes would line both the east and west sides of the road.

Five acres of land included in the project have been zoned for agricultural use, but would need to be changed to allow for residential construction.

The Allen County Plan Commission is expected to hear the plan at the monthly public hearing set for Thursday, December 12 at Citizens Square.