30 families receive food vouchers from Turnstone thanks to grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A grant from Community Harvest and Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund has allowed Turnstone’s Social Services department to provide food vouchers to 30 individuals with disabilities and their families during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Harvest COVID-19 Relief Grant was distributed to agencies who serve demographics disproportionately affected by the pandemic resulting in food insecurity, the press release said. As one of 60 grant recipients in Allen County, Turnstone was able to use the funds to

distribute both Community Harvest Food Bank vouchers and Meijer gift cards to 30 families.

“We are so grateful to have this grant to help our clients and families with their needs

surrounding food insecurities,” said Turnstone’s Director of Social Services, Kathy Baer. “This

grant has allowed us to help many more adults and children than we are typically capable of

assisting. They also have been so thankful for the help of this most basic need.”

In the United States, individuals with disabilities are twice as likely to be living in poverty as

those without disabilities. Since many people with disabilities live in poverty, this population is

also at a higher risk for food insecurity, the press release said. Turnstone annually serves 3,400 children and adults with disabilities, with 60% of those individuals living below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Turnstone said that the recipients of the food vouchers and grocery gift cards were ecstatic and relieved to have their most basic needs met during an uncertain and discouraging time.

More information on Turnstone can be found on the organization’s website.