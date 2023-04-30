FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local artists premiered 33 original dance works today at Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s 2023 Choreographer’s Lab performance.

According to a release, Fort Wayne Dance Collective hosted its annual performance at Elliot Studio. Four performances spanned the weekend and were open to the public. Over 30 artists participated in this year’s event.

The Choreographer’s Lab is a unique program to FWDC, per the release. Artists are “provided with tools to aid them” as they choreograph specific pieces. FWDC provides artists with a rehearsal space, dancers and professional lighting design to bring their creation to life.

What’s the goal for the Choreographer’s Lab? FWDC wants artists to “hone in on their artistry and expression” while telling the stories they want to through movement.

To learn more about this program or FWDC, visit the collective’s website here.