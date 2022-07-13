FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of 30-40 people protesting the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade gathered outside the Allen County courthouse on Wednesday.

Protesters gather downtown Fort Wayne

Some of the protesters were there as early as 4pm. As of 7:30pm, people were still gathered downtown outside the courthouse.

This comes after weeks of nation-wide protests in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the ruling of Roe vs. Wade, which protects abortion rights.

WANE 15 doesn’t know who organized the protest or if there are future protests planned.