FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon.

Any injuries to those involved have not been confirmed.

Police have blocked off Lake Avenue at the intersection. Use caution driving in the area. It’s not yet clear when the road will open back up.

Traffic on Maplecrest is reportedly still flowing smoothly.

This is an ongoing investigation. Follow WANE 15 for updates.