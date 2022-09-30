DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say 29-year-old Samuel Wildman told officers he had gotten off of Interstate 69 at the exit ramp for County Road 11A and was waiting at a stop sign.

At that time, 33-year-old Andrew Gent was traveling southwest on County Road 11A when Wildman pulled out into the road and crashed into Gent, according to police.

The third vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Rex Cook, was waiting on County Road 11A to get onto I-69 when the crash happened. Police say Gent’s vehicle crashed into Cook’s vehicle head-on as a result of being hit by Wildman.

Gent was taken to a hospital for complaints of neck and back pain. Wildman and Cook were not injured.