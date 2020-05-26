3 teens hurt in off-road vehicle crash in Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three teens were hurt in an off-road vehicle crash Monday in Fort Wayne.

Medics were called around 6 p.m. to the 1400 block of Tulip Tree Road, in the Crestwood neighborhood off North Clinton Street, on a report of an off-road vehicle crash.

According to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources report, three juveniles – ages 16, 15 and 14 – were riding down Tulip Tree Road on a side-by-side ORV when it hit a patch of gravel on the road. The operator lost control, then overcorrected, and the vehicle overturned.

The three were taken to a local hospital. The younger teens were treated and released, but the 16-year-old was transferred to another hospital for “further treatment,” the DNR said.

The juveniles were not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Indiana law requires children under 18 to wear a helmet when riding ORVs, and anyone who operates an ORV on a roadway must have a valid driver’s license.

It’s not clear if the teens or their parents or guardians were cited.