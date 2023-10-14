FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Do you have an interest in growing your rock collection? Head to the 62 annual 3 Rivers Gem & Mineral Show to grow your collection whether you are a beginner or want to take your collection next level.

The show, hosted at the Allen County Fairgrounds, will feature gems and minerals from all around the world in both polished and unpolished forms. Attendees will see jewelry, spheres, carvings, specimen fossils and more.

The show is a great learning opportunity for all ages but features a special area for kids. The show will have a fluorescent room, kids’ game area and educational hands-on area.

The show again will take place at the Allen County Fairgrounds at, 2726 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818. The show starts Friday, October 20 and goes all through the weekend until Sunday. The hours for Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.